TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its position in TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.31% of TravelCenters of America worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TA. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in TravelCenters of America by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 11.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 889,893 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,231,000 after acquiring an additional 20,838 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 518,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,260,000 after acquiring an additional 8,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 634,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,259,000 after acquiring an additional 14,198 shares during the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark cut shares of TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TravelCenters of America in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of TravelCenters of America from $60.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th.

TA opened at $86.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.37 and its 200-day moving average is $69.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. TravelCenters of America Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.19 and a twelve month high of $88.55.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 17.08%. On average, analysts predict that TravelCenters of America Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

