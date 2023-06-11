4,569 Shares in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Bought by Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,427,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,827,000 after acquiring an additional 456,417 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,937,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,841,000 after acquiring an additional 25,734 shares during the period. Geometric Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 4,892,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,675,000 after acquiring an additional 315,112 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,338,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,649 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,856,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,307,000 after acquiring an additional 12,903 shares during the period.

DFAX stock opened at $23.44 on Friday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $18.42 and a one year high of $23.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.25 and a 200-day moving average of $22.79.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

