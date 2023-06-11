Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,997 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned about 0.71% of SiTime worth $15,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SITM. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of SiTime by 16,539.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 299,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,580,000 after buying an additional 297,706 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in SiTime by 78.0% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 611,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,170,000 after purchasing an additional 268,063 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in SiTime by 1,896.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,123,000 after purchasing an additional 242,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in SiTime by 1,612.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 207,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,313,000 after purchasing an additional 195,100 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SiTime by 30.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 808,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,644,000 after purchasing an additional 187,116 shares in the last quarter. 74.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on SITM. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on SiTime from $140.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays cut SiTime from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of SiTime from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:SITM opened at $110.78 on Friday. SiTime Co. has a one year low of $73.10 and a one year high of $209.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.89.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $38.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.00 million. SiTime had a return on equity of 0.09% and a net margin of 0.25%. Equities research analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Raman Chitkara sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.40, for a total transaction of $130,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,587.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other SiTime news, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 3,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.08, for a total value of $508,029.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,203 shares in the company, valued at $12,302,599.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raman Chitkara sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.40, for a total transaction of $130,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,525,587.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 313,376 shares of company stock worth $36,267,636 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

