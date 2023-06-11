Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 19,200 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 586,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $133,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in IDEX by 120.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 120.7% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Stock Performance

Shares of IEX stock opened at $206.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $210.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.68. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $172.18 and a one year high of $246.23.

IDEX Increases Dividend

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $845.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.87 million. IDEX had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This is a boost from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of IDEX from $227.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of IDEX from $252.00 to $243.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.17.

About IDEX

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

