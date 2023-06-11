Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 7,200 Shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,791 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.67% of Bel Fuse worth $2,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BELFB. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the third quarter worth $7,971,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 257.7% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,451 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,214,000 after purchasing an additional 148,737 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 19.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 657,885 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,612,000 after purchasing an additional 107,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 206.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,652 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 53,624 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bel Fuse in the third quarter worth $1,117,000. Institutional investors own 50.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

Bel Fuse Stock Down 0.8 %

BELFB opened at $56.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $720.61 million, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.84 and a 52 week high of $58.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.84.

Bel Fuse Announces Dividend

Bel Fuse ( NASDAQ:BELFB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $172.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.97 million. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 27.16% and a net margin of 9.02%. As a group, research analysts expect that Bel Fuse Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BELFB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bel Fuse in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Bel Fuse from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Peter E. Gilbert sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.59, for a total transaction of $222,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

About Bel Fuse

(Get Rating)

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions, Power Solutions and Protection, Magnetic Solutions, and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.