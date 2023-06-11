Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Stock Position Reduced by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC decreased its stake in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 684,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 56,670 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Liquidity Services were worth $9,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Liquidity Services by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 119,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 6,993 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $380,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 203,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 99,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 3rd.

In related news, SVP Steven Weiskircher sold 12,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $196,419.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,432,298.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, SVP Steven Weiskircher sold 12,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $196,419.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 89,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,432,298.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Novelette Murray sold 2,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $40,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,768. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 54,272 shares of company stock valued at $832,215 over the last 90 days. 30.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ LQDT opened at $16.21 on Friday. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.97 and a fifty-two week high of $22.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.03. The firm has a market cap of $497.32 million, a P/E ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.54.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $81.45 million for the quarter.

Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals, Capital Assets Group (CAG), Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-directed service solutions that enable local and state government entities including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets through the firm’s GovDeals marketplace.

