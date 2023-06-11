Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Buys 29,816 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 219,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,816 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $11,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Trimble by 404.0% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 32,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 25,712 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 36,797 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Trimble by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,297 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Trimble in the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Trimble by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,249,402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $63,170,000 after purchasing an additional 24,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Edward Jones raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Northcoast Research downgraded Trimble from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Trimble from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Trimble Stock Performance

TRMB stock opened at $50.11 on Friday. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.43 and a 1-year high of $72.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.74. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Trimble had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $915.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.43 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trimble



Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

