Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 71.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in Fiserv in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fiserv news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fiserv news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total value of $896,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 187,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,002,607.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,883,625 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Trading Up 1.3 %

FISV opened at $116.82 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $122.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.52.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 23rd that permits the company to repurchase 75,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FISV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Fiserv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Fiserv from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.16.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.