Zedge (ZDGE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th.

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zedge had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 24.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.98 million for the quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ZDGE opened at $2.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market cap of $29.15 million, a PE ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.15. Zedge has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $5.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Zedge by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 66,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 13,875 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zedge by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 595,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 81,531 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Zedge by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 686,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Zedge during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zedge by 7.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the period. 21.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zedge, Inc engages in the provision of content platforms for smart phone personalization. Its products include Zedge Ringtones and Wallpapers, Zedge Premium, and GuruShots. The company was founded by Tom Arnoy in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

