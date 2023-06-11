Zedge (ZDGE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th.
Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zedge had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 24.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.98 million for the quarter.
Zedge Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ZDGE opened at $2.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market cap of $29.15 million, a PE ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.15. Zedge has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $5.09.
Institutional Trading of Zedge
Zedge Company Profile
Zedge, Inc engages in the provision of content platforms for smart phone personalization. Its products include Zedge Ringtones and Wallpapers, Zedge Premium, and GuruShots. The company was founded by Tom Arnoy in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zedge (ZDGE)
- FuelCell Is Back To Realistic Valuation
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/4 – 6/9
- Cactus Opens The Cash Flow Wellhead With Flexsteel Acquisition
- Tax Software Specialist Vertex In Buy Zone After Base Breakout
- What is a Mutual Fund? How Does it Work?
Receive News & Ratings for Zedge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zedge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.