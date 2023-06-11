Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $215,000 in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IYJ. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF stock opened at $101.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.22. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $123.05 and a 12 month high of $158.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

