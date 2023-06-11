279 Shares in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Acquired by Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $885.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $811.00 to $816.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $960.00 to $935.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $854.74.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $746.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $775.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $757.97. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $538.01 and a 1-year high of $837.55. The company has a market cap of $81.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.23.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 33.81%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 1,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.00, for a total value of $1,014,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,046. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 1,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.00, for a total value of $1,014,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,046. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider George Yancopoulos sold 3,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $804.26, for a total value of $2,940,374.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 196,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,316,972.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,891 shares of company stock worth $9,564,150 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

