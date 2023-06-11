Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Sells 356 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH decreased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $89.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.60 and a 12 month high of $121.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.46. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.80.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.03). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 50.56%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In related news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 7,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total value of $774,369.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,836,691.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 7,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total value of $774,369.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,836,691.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 16,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total transaction of $1,689,166.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,939,972.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHRW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.64.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.