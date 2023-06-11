Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Lowers Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH decreased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 7.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter worth about $8,867,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 912,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,999,000 after buying an additional 39,878 shares in the last quarter. Tobam boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 271,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,267,000 after buying an additional 143,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 34,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after buying an additional 3,834 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on TTWO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $145.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $156.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $135.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.42.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $134.03 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $90.00 and a one year high of $141.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.68.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($4.30). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other news, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total value of $8,347,024.12. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 262,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,078,237.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 6,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $861,887.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,240,972.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total transaction of $8,347,024.12. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 262,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,078,237.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,386 shares of company stock valued at $10,555,749 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

