Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $22.44

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.44 and traded as low as $21.73. Seven & i shares last traded at $22.00, with a volume of 282,673 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Seven & i from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Get Seven & i alerts:

Seven & i Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $39.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.14.

Seven & i Company Profile

Seven & i ( OTCMKTS:SVNDY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. Seven & i had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $21.18 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the planning, management, and operation of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Convenience Store, Oversea Convenience Store, Superstore Operations, Department Store Operations, Financial Services, Specialty store, and Others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Seven & i Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven & i and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.