Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $22.44

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.44 and traded as low as $21.73. Seven & i shares last traded at $22.00, with a volume of 282,673 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Seven & i from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.
Seven & i Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $39.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.14.
Seven & i Company Profile
Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the planning, management, and operation of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Convenience Store, Oversea Convenience Store, Superstore Operations, Department Store Operations, Financial Services, Specialty store, and Others.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Seven & i (SVNDY)
- FuelCell Is Back To Realistic Valuation
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/4 – 6/9
- Cactus Opens The Cash Flow Wellhead With Flexsteel Acquisition
- Tax Software Specialist Vertex In Buy Zone After Base Breakout
- What is a Mutual Fund? How Does it Work?
Receive News & Ratings for Seven & i Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven & i and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.