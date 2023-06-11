Cathay International Holdings Limited (CTI.L) (LON:CTI) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.75

Cathay International Holdings Limited (CTI.L) (LON:CTI – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.75 ($0.01). Cathay International Holdings Limited (CTI.L) shares last traded at GBX 0.75 ($0.01), with a volume of 1,030 shares traded.
Cathay International Holdings Limited (CTI.L) Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.62. The company has a market capitalization of £14.35 million and a PE ratio of 3.75.
Cathay International Holdings Limited (CTI.L) Company Profile
Cathay International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, invests and operates in the healthcare sector in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Lansen, Haizi, Natural Dailyhealth, Botai, and Hotel Operations. The Lansen segment manufactures, markets, and sells pharmaceuticals, cosmeceutical products, plant extracts, and healthcare products.
