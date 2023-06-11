Metal Tiger (LON:MTR) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $8.99

Metal Tiger plc (LON:MTR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 8.99 ($0.11) and traded as low as GBX 8 ($0.10). Metal Tiger shares last traded at GBX 9.06 ($0.11), with a volume of 2,460,222 shares traded.

Metal Tiger Trading Up 9.8 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 8.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.68, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.79. The firm has a market cap of £15.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -226.50 and a beta of 1.36.

About Metal Tiger

Metal Tiger plc invests in, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australasia, and the Americas. The company operates in two segments, Equity Investments and Project Investments. It explores for gold, copper, tungsten, silver, cobalt, nickel, lithium, iron ore, rare earth, platinum group element, and zinc resources, as well as mineral sands, and base and precious metals.

