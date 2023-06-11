Temple Bar Investment Trust (LON:TMPL) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $230.82

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC (LON:TMPL – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 230.82 ($2.87) and traded as low as GBX 223.18 ($2.77). Temple Bar Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 225 ($2.80), with a volume of 401,136 shares changing hands.

Temple Bar Investment Trust Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 230.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 231.60. The company has a market capitalization of £691.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,500.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 9.95, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.28.

Temple Bar Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Temple Bar Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18,000.00%.

Temple Bar Investment Trust Company Profile

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by RWC Asset Management LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, which are constituents of the FTSE 350 Index.

