Harworth Group (LON:HWG) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $118.94

Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 118.94 ($1.48) and traded as high as GBX 122.50 ($1.52). Harworth Group shares last traded at GBX 122.50 ($1.52), with a volume of 41,039 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.24) target price on shares of Harworth Group in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Get Harworth Group alerts:

Harworth Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.99. The company has a market cap of £396.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,361.11 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 118.94 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 115.11.

Harworth Group Increases Dividend

About Harworth Group

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.93 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from Harworth Group’s previous dividend of $0.40. Harworth Group’s payout ratio is presently 1,111.11%.

(Get Rating)

Harworth Group plc operates as a land and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates through two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the investment portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income-generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Harworth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harworth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.