True Drinks (OTCMKTS:TRUU) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.09

Shares of True Drinks Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:TRUU – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.09 and traded as high as $0.09. True Drinks shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 7,721 shares traded.

True Drinks Stock Down 6.3 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average of $0.11. The company has a market cap of $418.80 million, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 10.90.

About True Drinks

True Drinks Holdings, Inc markets and distributes nutritional supplement drinks. The company sells Bazi All Natural Energy, a liquid nutritional supplement drink through drinkbazi.com. It also formulates products containing CBD; and produces and distributes vapor products in approximately 90 countries.

