Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.96

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.96 and traded as high as $15.43. Legal & General Group shares last traded at $15.38, with a volume of 16,483 shares.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LGGNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 375 ($4.66) to GBX 355 ($4.41) in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 390 ($4.85) to GBX 375 ($4.66) in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $325.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.7883 dividend. This is an increase from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail Retirement.

