Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.91

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.91 and traded as high as $1.98. Cellectis shares last traded at $1.93, with a volume of 23,090 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CLLS shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Cellectis from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Cellectis from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cellectis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on Cellectis in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cellectis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.25.

Cellectis Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $107.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Institutional Trading of Cellectis

Cellectis ( NASDAQ:CLLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $17.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.48 million. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 70.87% and a negative net margin of 407.96%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cellectis S.A. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cellectis in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Cellectis in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cellectis in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cellectis in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cellectis by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. 22.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA operates as a clinical stage biotechnological company, which engages in gene-editing platform to develop cell and gene therapies. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

