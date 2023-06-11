The Mercantile Investment Trust (LON:MRC) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $200.14

Shares of The Mercantile Investment Trust plc (LON:MRC – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 200.14 ($2.49) and traded as high as GBX 207.50 ($2.58). The Mercantile Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 206 ($2.56), with a volume of 550,025 shares trading hands.

The Mercantile Investment Trust Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 200.14 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 202.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a current ratio of 16.70. The stock has a market cap of £1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -588.57 and a beta of 1.14.

The Mercantile Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.45 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. The Mercantile Investment Trust’s payout ratio is -2,000.00%.

Insider Activity at The Mercantile Investment Trust

The Mercantile Investment Trust Company Profile

In related news, insider Julia Goh purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 195 ($2.42) per share, for a total transaction of £39,000 ($48,483.34). 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

