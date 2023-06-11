Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $61.96

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.96 and traded as high as $68.50. Tokyo Electron shares last traded at $67.99, with a volume of 230,161 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TOELY shares. Nomura started coverage on shares of Tokyo Electron in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Tokyo Electron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Tokyo Electron Trading Down 1.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $64.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.96 and its 200-day moving average is $58.56.

About Tokyo Electron

Tokyo Electron Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor production equipment and industrial electronics products for flat panel display manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Production Equipment (SPE), Flat Panel Display (FPD) Production Equipment and Others.

