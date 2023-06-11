iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.77. iBio shares last traded at $0.75, with a volume of 209,540 shares trading hands.

Separately, JMP Securities lowered shares of iBio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in iBio by 55.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in iBio in the first quarter valued at about $1,093,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iBio in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in iBio in the first quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in iBio in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000.

iBio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and manufacture of biotherapeutics. It operates through the Biopharmaceuticals and Bioprocessing segments. The Biopharmaceuticals segment involves molecule discovery, development, and licensing activities. The Bioprocessing segment includes contract development and manufacturing services for recombinant proteins.

