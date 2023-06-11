Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.86

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.86 and traded as high as $0.93. Hong Kong and China Gas shares last traded at $0.85, with a volume of 92,639 shares traded.

Hong Kong and China Gas Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.86 and a 200 day moving average of $0.88.

Hong Kong and China Gas Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.0234 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This is an increase from Hong Kong and China Gas’s previous dividend of $0.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hong Kong and China Gas

Hong Kong and China Gas Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hong Kong and China Gas stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited ( OTCMKTS:HOKCY Get Rating ) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,760 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hong Kong and China Gas were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of liquefied natural gas, methanol, and coal and other chemicals; conversion and utilization of biomass; agricultural waste; and operation of natural gas refilling stations, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, photovoltaic projects, water and wastewater treatment projects, energy exploration and utilization ventures, and aviation fuel facilities.

