First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.95

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.95 and traded as high as $5.97. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund shares last traded at $5.91, with a volume of 28,217 shares trading hands.
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Stock Down 1.3 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.06.
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.61%. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s payout ratio is presently 10.16%.
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Company Profile
First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in seeking a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders. The company was founded on October 15, 2013 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.
