First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.95

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.95 and traded as high as $5.97. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund shares last traded at $5.91, with a volume of 28,217 shares trading hands.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Stock Down 1.3 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.06.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.61%. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund’s payout ratio is presently 10.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 161,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund during the first quarter worth about $77,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 69.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,312 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,733 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 16.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 8,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund during the first quarter worth about $259,000.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in seeking a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders. The company was founded on October 15, 2013 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

