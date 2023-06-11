carsales.com (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $30.92

Shares of carsales.com Ltd (OTCMKTS:CSXXY – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.92 and traded as high as $31.58. carsales.com shares last traded at $31.58, with a volume of 316 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on carsales.com in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get carsales.com alerts:

carsales.com Trading Up 3.1 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.92 and a 200 day moving average of $30.13.

carsales.com Cuts Dividend

carsales.com Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.1519 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.58%.

(Get Rating)

carsales.com Ltd. engages in the operation of online automotive, motorcycle and marine classifieds business. It provides car buying and selling services in Australia. It also provides provide online advertising solutions to media agencies and its clients, dealers, industry organizations and many other businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for carsales.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for carsales.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.