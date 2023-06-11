Jet Protocol (JET) Price Reaches $0.0095 on Major Exchanges

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 11th. During the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $16.19 million and $144,371.65 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00005658 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00019983 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00019282 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00015614 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25,791.81 or 1.00036430 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

JET is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00950509 USD and is down -1.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $145,305.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

