Cipher Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:CPHRF) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.57

Shares of Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF – Get Rating) (TSE:CPH) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.57 and traded as high as $2.83. Cipher Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.83, with a volume of 2,900 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised Cipher Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st.

Get Cipher Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.67.

About Cipher Pharmaceuticals

Cipher Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages as a specialty pharmaceutical company, which have diversified portfolio of commercial and early to late-stage products. It acquires products that fulfill unmet medical needs, manages the required clinical development and regulatory approval process, and markets those products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.