Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.56

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.56 and traded as high as $2.96. Banco Bradesco shares last traded at $2.95, with a volume of 6,889 shares changing hands.

Banco Bradesco Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.46.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter.

Banco Bradesco Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Bradesco

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a $0.0035 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.68%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Banco Bradesco by 43.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,151 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Banco Bradesco by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,661 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Banco Bradesco by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 7,312 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Banco Bradesco by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 9,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Bradesco

(Get Rating)

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.