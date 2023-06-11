HI Trading 17.6% Lower This Week (HI)

HI (HI) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. One HI token can now be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HI has a market cap of $12.43 million and approximately $207,842.28 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HI has traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00005658 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00019983 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00019282 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00015614 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25,791.81 or 1.00036430 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002502 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00451437 USD and is down -2.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $205,183.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars.

