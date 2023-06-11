JasmyCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $21.94 Million (JASMY)

JasmyCoin (JASMY) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 11th. One JasmyCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. JasmyCoin has a market cap of $165.04 million and $21.94 million worth of JasmyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, JasmyCoin has traded down 25.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JasmyCoin Profile

JasmyCoin’s launch date was April 5th, 2016. JasmyCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,569,999,999 tokens. JasmyCoin’s official Twitter account is @jasmymgt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for JasmyCoin is www.jasmy.co.jp/en_company.html.

JasmyCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “JasmyCoin (JASMY) is a cryptocurrency based on the ERC 20 standard, aimed at building an economic community where data is treated as a personal asset. Developed by Jasmy Inc., it can be used for transferring tokens as proof of value exchange or payment for services. JasmyCoin can be used with an Ethereum-compatible wallet and offers two main services: Secure Knowledge Communicator (SKC) for managing personal data and Smart Guardian (SG) for secure IoT device registration.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JasmyCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JasmyCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JasmyCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

