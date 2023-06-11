QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC) vs. USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB) Head-To-Head Survey

QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC – Get Rating) and USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

QNB has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, USCB Financial has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get QNB alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares QNB and USCB Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QNB $58.15 million 1.39 $15.92 million $4.57 4.90 USCB Financial $76.33 million 2.75 $20.14 million $1.05 10.19

Analyst Ratings

USCB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than QNB. QNB is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than USCB Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings for QNB and USCB Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QNB 0 0 0 0 N/A USCB Financial 0 0 2 0 3.00

USCB Financial has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.84%. Given USCB Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe USCB Financial is more favorable than QNB.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.5% of QNB shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.8% of USCB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of QNB shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 48.1% of USCB Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares QNB and USCB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QNB 26.59% 22.01% 0.99% USCB Financial 25.27% 12.49% 1.09%

Summary

USCB Financial beats QNB on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QNB

(Get Rating)

QNB Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial, retail banking, and retail brokerage services. The company was founded in 1877 and is headquartered in Quakertown, PA.

About USCB Financial

(Get Rating)

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that provides various banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; foreign banks loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans comprising personal loans, overdrafts, and deposit account collateralized loans. The company also offers treasury, commercial payments, cash management, and online banking services. USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for QNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.