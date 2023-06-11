Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Invests $236,000 in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HRL. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 58.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,764,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,300 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Hormel Foods by 331.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,263,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,435,000 after purchasing an additional 971,113 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hormel Foods by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,040,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,240,000 after purchasing an additional 736,656 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Hormel Foods by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,008,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,031,000 after purchasing an additional 525,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Hormel Foods by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,499,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,570,000 after purchasing an additional 498,351 shares in the last quarter. 39.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HRL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.71.

Insider Activity at Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Becerra Jose Luis Prado sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $202,852.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,174.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Hormel Foods news, Director Becerra Jose Luis Prado sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $202,852.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,174.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 102,698 shares in the company, valued at $4,159,269. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HRL stock opened at $40.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.93 and its 200 day moving average is $42.81. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $37.78 and a 12 month high of $51.69.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 12.36%. Hormel Foods’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 64.33%.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

