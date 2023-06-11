Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Stake Boosted by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VMBS. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 226,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,323,000 after acquiring an additional 71,796 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 160,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,029,000 after acquiring an additional 12,419 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $425,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter worth $183,000.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $46.01 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $43.33 and a 1 year high of $49.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.26.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.1254 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.

(Get Rating)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.