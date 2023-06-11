Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Invests $247,000 in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 772 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LULU. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 423.8% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LULU shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $424.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.22.

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total transaction of $6,278,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,539,324. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $360.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $366.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $337.48. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $258.79 and a 52 week high of $389.06.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 44.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

