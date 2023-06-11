Altitude Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ALTUU) Stock Price Down 3%

Altitude Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ALTUU – Get Rating) shares were down 3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.80 and last traded at $9.80. Approximately 11,702 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 428% from the average daily volume of 2,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.

Altitude Acquisition Trading Down 3.0 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.00.

Institutional Trading of Altitude Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Altitude Acquisition stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altitude Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ALTUU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Altitude Acquisition Company Profile

Altitude Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on travel, travel technology and travel-related businesses.

