Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Takes $237,000 Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 707 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 11,089.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,230,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,296 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. grew its stake in S&P Global by 21,669.8% during the fourth quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 1,700,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 1,692,191 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the third quarter worth approximately $469,029,000. Newport Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $402,031,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,097 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $384.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $357.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.11. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.32 and a 12 month high of $395.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 42.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $434.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.00.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total value of $2,692,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,786,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total transaction of $297,504.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,315.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total transaction of $2,692,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,786,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,020 shares of company stock valued at $5,013,375. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Featured Articles

