Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO) Holdings Increased by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Expro Group were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Expro Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 23.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Expro Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Expro Group by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Expro Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 170,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Brian D. Truelove sold 4,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $89,810.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,115.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on XPRO shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Expro Group from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Expro Group in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:XPRO opened at $18.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.58. Expro Group Holdings has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $24.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.24). Expro Group had a negative return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $339.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.34 million. Equities analysts predict that Expro Group Holdings will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expro Group Holdings NV engages in the provision of energy services. Its products and services include well construction, well flow management, well intervention and integrity, and subsea well access. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North and Latin America (NLA), Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa (ESSA), Middle East and North Africa (MENA), and Asia-Pacific (APAC).

