Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vista Finance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,540,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $7,600,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $479,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 214.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 68,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,894,000 after buying an additional 46,639 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000.

Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PFIX opened at $64.65 on Friday. Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF has a one year low of $47.84 and a one year high of $88.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.28.

Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (PFIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in spreads alternatives. The fund is actively managed to provide a hedge against a sharp increase in long-term interest rates. The fund holds OTC interest rate options, US Treasurys, and US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS).

