Comparing WeTrade Group (NASDAQ:WETG) & Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS)

WeTrade Group (NASDAQ:WETG – Get Rating) and Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares WeTrade Group and Versus Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WeTrade Group -59.01% -34.07% -27.92% Versus Systems -2,090.47% -103.69% -79.57%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares WeTrade Group and Versus Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WeTrade Group $12.32 million 0.61 $5.18 million N/A N/A Versus Systems $1.11 million 5.48 -$21.76 million ($10.09) -0.06

Institutional & Insider Ownership

WeTrade Group has higher revenue and earnings than Versus Systems.

1.1% of WeTrade Group shares are held by institutional investors. 37.5% of WeTrade Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.1% of Versus Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for WeTrade Group and Versus Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WeTrade Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Versus Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00

Versus Systems has a consensus target price of $22.50, suggesting a potential upside of 3,847.37%. Given Versus Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Versus Systems is more favorable than WeTrade Group.

Summary

WeTrade Group beats Versus Systems on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WeTrade Group

WeTrade Group, Inc. provides technical services and solutions through its social e-commerce platform primarily in mainland China. It offers YCloud, a micro-business cloud intelligent internationalization system that conducts multi-channel data analysis through the learning of big data and social recommendation relationships, as well as provides users with AI fission and management systems, and supply chain systems. The company's YCloud system also provides micro-business owners with various payment methods, such as Alipay, WeChat, and UnionPay. In addition, it offers technical system support, software development, and services. The company serves individual and corporate users in the micro business industry. It also has operations in Hong Kong, the Philippines, and Singapore. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People Republic of China.

About Versus Systems

Versus Systems Inc. develops and operates a business-to-business software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates eXtreme Engagement Online, a platform that allows live event producers, professional sports franchises, video game publishers and developers, live event producers, and professional sports franchises, as well as other interactive media content creators, to offer in-game prizing and rewards based on the completion of in-content challenges alongside other user engagement tools. It primarily sells its access to platform and service offerings through its direct sales organization. Versus Systems Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

