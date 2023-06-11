Contrasting Unity Software (NYSE:U) & DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT)

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) and DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Unity Software and DIRTT Environmental Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unity Software 2 8 7 0 2.29 DIRTT Environmental Solutions 0 1 0 0 2.00

Unity Software currently has a consensus target price of $40.06, suggesting a potential upside of 10.37%. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a consensus target price of $1.38, suggesting a potential upside of 297.86%. Given DIRTT Environmental Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DIRTT Environmental Solutions is more favorable than Unity Software.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

82.5% of Unity Software shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.0% of DIRTT Environmental Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of Unity Software shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.5% of DIRTT Environmental Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Unity Software and DIRTT Environmental Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unity Software -63.42% -23.63% -10.80% DIRTT Environmental Solutions -25.42% -235.77% -29.04%

Volatility and Risk

Unity Software has a beta of 2.15, meaning that its share price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Unity Software and DIRTT Environmental Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unity Software $1.39 billion 9.88 -$921.06 million ($3.02) -12.02 DIRTT Environmental Solutions $172.16 million 0.20 -$54.96 million ($0.48) -0.72

DIRTT Environmental Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Unity Software. Unity Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DIRTT Environmental Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Unity Software beats DIRTT Environmental Solutions on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc. operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About DIRTT Environmental Solutions

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. engages in the manufacturing of customized interiors. It produces products by using three dimensional design, configuration and manufacturing software, and in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions. The firm uses its proprietary ICE software to design, manufacture and install fully customized interior environments. The company was founded by Geoff Gosling, Barrie Loberg, Kristin Moore, and Mogens F. Smed in 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

