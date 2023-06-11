Bokf Na Sells 8,036 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Bokf Na decreased its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,782 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 8,036 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Cognex were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Cognex by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 793 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cognex by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 833 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,066 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Cognex by 136.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cognex alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CGNX shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Cognex from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Cognex from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cognex in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet downgraded Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cognex in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

Cognex Trading Down 0.4 %

Cognex Announces Dividend

Cognex stock opened at $55.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.30 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.24. Cognex Co. has a 1-year low of $40.21 and a 1-year high of $58.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Cognex’s payout ratio is 28.00%.

Cognex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products and solutions. Its products include vision sensors, vision systems, 3D vision systems, barcode readers, barcode verifiers, vision software, and vision tools. Its solutions include alignment, dimensioning, item detection, edge intelligence, logistics barcode reading systems and tunnels, water identification, and tire inspection.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.