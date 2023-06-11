Bokf Na Takes Position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Bokf Na acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000. Bokf Na owned 0.05% of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVLU. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 818.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 132.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA IVLU opened at $25.03 on Friday. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $19.53 and a 52 week high of $25.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.54.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Profile

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

