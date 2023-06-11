Bokf Na Lowers Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Bokf Na decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 76.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,859 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $49.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.13. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.38 and a 1-year high of $51.22.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

