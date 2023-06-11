Bokf Na Sells 47,386 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Bokf Na cut its holdings in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) by 65.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 47,386 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Rayonier by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,487,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,135,000 after acquiring an additional 721,081 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rayonier by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,390,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,752,000 after buying an additional 522,801 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Rayonier by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,486,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $643,938,000 after acquiring an additional 418,687 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Rayonier by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,450,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,624,000 after acquiring an additional 345,821 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Rayonier by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,283,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,998,000 after acquiring an additional 312,903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RYN opened at $30.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Rayonier Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.81 and a 1 year high of $39.60. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.81 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.03.

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $179.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.13 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is presently 196.55%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RYN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rayonier in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Rayonier from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded Rayonier from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Rayonier in a research note on Monday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2022, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.8 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

