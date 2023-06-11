Bokf Na Trims Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Bokf Na reduced its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,354 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Trex were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,945,069 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $480,926,000 after purchasing an additional 182,788 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Trex by 0.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,369,547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $285,463,000 after buying an additional 34,596 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Trex by 4.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,637,869 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $237,662,000 after buying an additional 169,291 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Trex by 7.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,385,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,186,000 after buying an additional 220,344 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trex by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,963,669 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,122,000 after acquiring an additional 18,807 shares in the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trex Price Performance

TREX opened at $57.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 41.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.49. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.68 and a 12-month high of $66.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.65 million. Trex had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Trex from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Stephens increased their target price on Trex from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Trex from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on Trex from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Trex from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.13.

Trex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Featured Articles

