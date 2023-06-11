Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) EVP Sells $95,175.00 in Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $95,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 163,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,211,653.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Fady Ibraham Malik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 11th, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 1,787 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $70,586.50.

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 7,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00.

On Thursday, April 13th, Fady Ibraham Malik sold 4,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total transaction of $136,840.00.

Cytokinetics Stock Performance

NASDAQ CYTK opened at $37.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.95. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a one year low of $32.96 and a one year high of $55.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 439.05% and a negative return on equity of 1,401.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 300.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.02) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYTK. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Sunday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.08.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for people with debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The firm is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

