The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Shares Acquired by Bokf Na

Bokf Na increased its position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Timken were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Timken during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in Timken by 769.2% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Timken by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Timken during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Timken by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on TKR. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Timken from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Timken from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Timken from $89.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Timken currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.78.

In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 23,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total value of $1,713,824.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,259,959.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 23,232 shares of Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total value of $1,713,824.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at $28,259,959.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total value of $1,832,512.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,248,466.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TKR opened at $82.69 on Friday. The Timken Company has a twelve month low of $50.85 and a twelve month high of $89.40. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.47.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.24. Timken had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.61%.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and industrial motion products. In addition to bearings, it offers drives, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the Mobile and Process Industries segments.

