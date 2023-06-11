Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na lessened its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,899 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,228 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Gentex were worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GNTX. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Gentex by 3,112.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 996 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gentex by 2,065.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gentex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of GNTX opened at $27.61 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $23.28 and a 52-week high of $30.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.78.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $550.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.59 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 16.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

In related news, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $124,840.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,021,932.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $124,840.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,021,932.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $151,275.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,623.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. It operates through the Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

